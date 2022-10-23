City invites public to watch demolition of Fishers City Hall

It's about to go down — the old Fishers City Hall, that is.

FISHERS, Ind. — Construction crews will begin demolishing the former Fishers City Hall building Monday, and the public is invited to watch.

The city is inviting the public to view the demolition of the building, located at 1 Municipal Drive, and it even set up bleachers outside the construction fence on the north side of the site for those who choose to attend.

The bleachers have a limited number of seats that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The city said people are invited to watch the demolition from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 25.

As a warning, people who choose to attend the demolition are being reminded this is an active construction site and they could be subject to unexpected risk by being present.

The city is tearing down the building over irreparable foundation issues resulting in building failures. The demolition and site preparations will happen for several weeks, the city said.

The city plans to build a new city hall and arts center in its place.

Bricks and limestone from the current city hall building will be preserved and incorporated into the new building and hardscape.