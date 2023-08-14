City-County Council to hear 2024 Indy budget plans

The spotlight of the meeting will be on budget for the city of Indianapolis and all of Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city officials are attending Monday's City-County Council meeting to discuss plans for Indy in 2024.

The spotlight of the Monday meeting will be on budget for the city of Indianapolis and all of Marion County, but will cover other central Indiana issues from education to parks and recreation.

More than 30 proposals are in the lineup for the Aug. 14 meeting.

13News' Lauren Kostiuk plans to attend the assembly and will have updates on 13News at 11 p.m. Monday.

