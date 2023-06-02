Council proposes former IPS superintendent for library board

Dr. Eugene White is a former IPS superintendent and former president of Martin University.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders will soon decide whether they'll appoint a new member to the Public Library board of trustees.

The proposal to add Dr. Eugene White was introduced at Monday night's City-County Council meeting. White is a former IPS superintendent and former president of Martin University.

The proposal will go before the Municipal Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m., then will go back to the full council for a final vote March 6.