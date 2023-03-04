Council considers ‘no turn on red’ at downtown Indianapolis intersections

Turning right at red light downtown may soon be a traffic infraction.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Making a right turn at a red light could soon become illegal downtown.

It’s part of a new proposal introduced at Monday's City-County Council meeting.

“No one should experience an injury or loss of life while walking or biking to school, to work or the grocery store,” said Zach Adamson, council vice president.

The intersections include all streets bounded by and including 11th Street/Oscar Robertson Boulevard/10th Street, White River Parkway West Drive, Interstate 70 and I-65, except state highways. That includes popular areas like Mass Ave and Mile Square.

If approved, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to install more than 200 "No Turn On Red" signs.

“As downtown continues to grow, it's critically important to ensure connectivity, accessibility and safety for all,” said Vop Osili, council president. "'No turn on red' restrictions are the most straightforward way to avoid entirely preventable accidents.”

The proposals come after a study looked at a 5-year history of pedestrian-related crashes downtown. It found almost 57% were the result of turning vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians at signalized intersections.

When you compare that to the number countywide, it drops to about 25%.

“Meaning anyone of us is twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle walking downtown as we are in other parts of our city,” Osili said.

Four other “No Turn On Red” proposals were introduced to the council Monday night. Those locations include:

22nd & Delaware streets

College & Massachusetts Avenues and College Avenue & St. Clair Street

Palmer and Meridian streets

Shadeland Avenue and 71st Street

The Public Works Committee will vote on the proposals on April 13. If they pass out of committee, a final vote will take place on May 8.