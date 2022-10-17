Council approves Indianapolis city budget for 2023

Mayor Joe Hogsett's proposed budget focused on public safety as well as road and street improvements.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council passed Mayor Joe Hogsett's budget for the upcoming year Monday evening.

The budget, which totals nearly $1.5 billion, calls for big investments when it comes to public safety, with the mayor proposing the city stick to its plan to invest $150 million in anti-violence efforts over the next few years.

The investment can be broken down into three separate categories, with money going toward investing in the community, investing in the police department and investing in attacking some of the root causes of violence.

The budget proposed starting IMPD officers at a salary of $61,000 a year, with a $10,000 signing bonus for new officers. The department is hoping to fill 200 positions with another 1,800 positions proposed by the mayor.

The budget also calls for allocating $15 million toward violence reduction grants each year. The public safety investment will also establish an emergency response team made up solely of mental health clinicians and trained health care providers. The team would be available at all times and help with nonviolent mental health calls or substance abuse-related calls. The team would be used in addition to the existing Mobile Crisis Assistance Team.

The budget also tackles other key issues impacting Hoosiers in central Indiana, including roads and property taxes.

The mayor's budget calls for just over $1 billion to go toward transportation in Indianapolis over the next five years, much of it for the roads you drive on. Most homeowners can expect a property tax credit, Hogsett said, to help with rising inflation.

Close to $850 million in the budget is earmarked to help maintain and fix streets, bridges, trails and sidewalks. The largest chunk of that — close to $400 million — would go toward keeping the roads in the city in shape, including $25 million for residential roads, with some of that money helping to fix some of the city's roughest streets.

The budget also proposed $1 million for traffic safety improvements like traffic signals, bump-outs and crosswalks. For the first time, the city would hire a traffic safety engineer to look at fatal crashes to see if more could be done to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.

If you own a home with an assessed value of up to $250,000, you can expect to get a $50 property tax credit. Homeowners with a house assessed from $250,000 up to $400,000 would get a $100 tax credit.