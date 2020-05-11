City building closed for 14 days in wake of Elwood local emergency

The city's mayor declared a local emergency after two employees tested positive for COVID-19

ELWOOD, Ind — Elwood's mayor has declared a local emergency after two city staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin, Mayor Todd Jones said the emergency would cause the closure of the Municipal Building for 14 days.

“Over the past few weeks, early voting and voting on Election Day has taken place in the Municipal Building, which meant several thousand were in and out of the building,” Jones said in a letter to the residents and city staff.

The mayor said the two employees had "close contact with other city employees" but not with voters who visited the building.

Elwood employees who had contact with the two employees are under quarantine. They'll work from home or from the office by appointment, according to Jones.