City breaks ground on improvements to Old Southside neighborhood

Indianapolis city leaders broke ground on a $6.8 million infrastructure project they believe will transform the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Old Southside is getting some major improvements.

It's all part of the Lift Indy program.

"No one knows a neighborhood better than the neighbors themselves," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

In a few years, some neighbors may not recognize the Old Southside. The infrastructure project is set to transform the historic community.

"We hope this project has and will spur hope, pride and a stronger sense of community for our neighbors," said Old Southside Neighborhood Association board member Sarah Roberts.

City leaders broke ground on the project Wednesday. The infrastructure project will transform the neighborhood by adding new sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike racks while enhancing the stormwater drains.

Neighbor Cathy Guldan said she likes the direction the community is going.

"You know the facelifts even. It's exciting," said Guldan.

Roberts hopes this project will re-unite the community that was split in two by the construction of Interstate 70.

"We want people to be out and about and meeting up with each other and enjoying what the city has to offer," she said.

While Guldan said she is grateful for the investments the city is putting in the Old Southside, she hopes the progress won't stop there. She wants them to also invest in additional safety measures in the community.

"I want safer streets for people to be able to walk their dogs and to be able to walk without harassment," said Guldan.

Hogsett said the city has already invested millions to combat crime and has plans to invest millions more in community-based organizational efforts.

Roberts said now that the project has officially begun, the sky is the limit.

"We loved to see a grocery store and more businesses we can frequent," said Roberts.