City, IMPD go to work to assist people experiencing homelessness as temperatures plummet

The City of Indianapolis and IMPD are working to help people experiencing homelessness as frigid weather approaches. Overnight winds will reach 10-15 mph, pushing wind chills to around 10 degrees below zero. Wind chills that low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The city's 2022 Winter Contingency Plan includes city-funded shelters operated by Wheeler Mission to aid with overflow of Wheeler Mission's traditional shelters. That includes 105 rooms at a local hotel, IPS School 68 and even placing people in a local church.

Indy Parks and Indianapolis Public Library locations can be used during business hours as warming centers.

Here are some warning signs of cold exposure:

Frostbite:

Numbness

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Hypothermia:

Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion, fumbling hands

Memory loss or slurred speech

Drowsiness

It's going to get cold tonight! Be sure to take extra precautions.