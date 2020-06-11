Citing weakening demand, Kokomo plant to cease ventilator production

The manufacturing operation was a partnership between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Ventec, the company filling a federal government order for hospital ventilators, is ceasing operations in Kokomo, according to our newsgathering partners at the Kokomo Tribune.

The paper referred to an an email sent to employees and obtained by the Tribune in saying the company is “winding down production in Indiana” and that the plant in Kokomo would close by the end of November.

The company cited weakening demand for ventilators for the move.

Local employees were hired in April to make 30,000 ventilators to serve hospitals in the pandemic. The work was done in the GM Components Holdings plant in Kokomo.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made production in Kokomo such as success in the past nine months,” CEO Chris Kiple wrote in the email. “Many of you have made enormous sacrifices to travel back and forth, educate and train new teams, deliver supplies, and stand up a new production facility in record time. Transition is never easy and we have informed the impacted individuals of these plans. We recognize this is a difficult situation for these team members.”

The ventilator production was a $489 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.