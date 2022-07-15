'Circle Up Indy' town hall to address ongoing issues of violence, poverty and homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit is telling local leaders to "stop playing with us."
They're urging everyone to get more involved in decreasing violence in the community.
Circle Up Indy, a local grassroots organization focused on community advocacy and economic development, is hosting a town hall this weekend to discuss solutions for the trauma happening in our communities.
The event, called "Stop Playing With Us," will be held at Martin University.
The interactive conversation will focus on addressing the ongoing issues of violence, poverty, homelessness and the other disparities happening among younger people in the city.
One of the organizers tells 13News it's more important than ever that we reach out to youth.
"We can't keep saying they're the future if we are not showing them the future," said Circle Up Indy founder James Wilson. "That's the problem. We can talk, we can mentor all day. If we are not really guiding to levels of success, then it becomes null and void."
The town hall is open to everyone. It's from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Martin University
