Circle City Reading Initiative aimed at gaps, declines seen in literacy proficiency

Proud to join @IndyCouncil , @rise_indy , @IPSSchools + @msdwarren to announce the launch of Circle City Readers, a $1m initiative that will provide 1k K-3 Marion County students with high-dosage tutoring in evidence-based reading skills in response to COVID-imposed literacy gaps. pic.twitter.com/oAvePEcwPa

"I'm here today because we recognize that there is an urgency to address the current gaps and declines we've seen in literacy proficiency. Indiana's literacy rate for students finishing third grade is at the lowest point of almost the past decade, which means we all have a lot of work to do," Hogsett said.