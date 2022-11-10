Circle City Reading Initiative aimed at gaps, declines seen in literacy proficiency

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is investing $1 million in a new partnership to help kids read.
They're calling it the "Circle City Readers Initiative" and students from kindergarten to third grade can participate.
The program includes free access to reading tutors.
Currently, 40,000 Indy kids are not reading at grade level.
Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement Tuesday at the Wheeler-Dow Boys and Girls Club, joined by IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson.
"I'm here today because we recognize that there is an urgency to address the current gaps and declines we've seen in literacy proficiency. Indiana's literacy rate for students finishing third grade is at the lowest point of almost the past decade, which means we all have a lot of work to do," Hogsett said.
Circle City Readers will begin next year.
