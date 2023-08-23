Circle City Readers program launches for the fall

"Already we have recruited over 25 tutors to support this program," said RISE Indy's CEO.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, RISE Indy announced the start of a new fall tutoring program aimed to help children learn to read.

It's called Circle City Readers, a new literacy tutoring program which will pair kids in kindergarten through third grade with a tutor ready to offer extra help.

"Already we have recruited over 25 tutors to support this program," said Jasmin Shaeed Young, CEO & founder of RISE Indy.

City and school leaders said the reading program will work with nine schools across Indianapolis. They anticipate tutors helping more than 800 kids.

"Not every student necessarily, but they're working to see who has the greatest need and how we can make sure they're getting that additional support," said Shaina Cavazos with the Indianapolis Office of Education Innovation.

The pilot program was approved last year by the city and was launched in the spring for eight weeks with more than 30 students.

In that time, RISE says every student improved and about 25% of students made average or above growth. They believe those numbers will only grow at the end of this school year.

The program is funded with $1 million from the city's American Rescue Plan allocation.