Circle City Open hopes to grow chess in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the world's best chess players will come to Indianapolis this weekend for the Circle City Open.

It's the largest chess tournament central Indiana has seen in a decade. It will draw 150 players of all skill levels, including grandmaster, which is the most prestigious title a chess player can achieve.

Moonshot Games is sponsoring the event, hoping it helps grow chess in the area.

"It's not Wimbledon, it's not the U.S. Open, per se, but it's definitely huge for the Indianapolis market, for the Midwest, frankly," said Moonshot Games owner Jayson Manship. "This is something you would probably only see in a Chicago or L.A. or New York. This is a big market, big event and there's just an awesome group of folks coming."