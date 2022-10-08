Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

This year's Classic will feature a battle of the bands, a step competition and plenty of other events to enjoy.

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities.

For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to provide scholarships to Indiana students.

This year's Classic will highlight at least five HBCU bands across the country. Three participating bands include Miles College Purple Marching Machine, Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and Talladega College Great Tornado Band.

Indiana Black Expo said two additional HBCU bands and other activations inside Lucas Oil Stadium will be announced at a later date.

Immediately following the band battle, ten sororities and fraternities from across the country will also battle during a step competition.

“Both HBCUs and members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council have contributed tremendously to Black culture and have played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement in our country. They should be cherished, highlighted and celebrated and we plan to do that during this year’s Classic," said Tanya Mckinzie, IBE’s President & CEO.

Classic weekend will also feature a pep rally, performance parade, Cabaret-styled concert, Education Day Party/College Fair, Over 21 Day Party, and Business Card Exchange and Pitch Competition.

“We are intentional in our efforts to highlight black excellence in our communities and Classic will be a weekend of Black excellence for our culture,” added Mckinzie.