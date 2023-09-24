Circle City Classic returns to Indy showcasing HBCUs

"The dancers, the fraternities, the sororities, seeing the politicians out. It was fantastic," said Tabatha Brown.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic celebrated another year of tradition and folks at the parade said it gets better every year.

"The dancers, the fraternities, the sororities, seeing the politicians out. It was fantastic," said Tabatha Brown.

Fans said the 39th annual Circle City Parade did not disappoint. Thousands lined the street to see performers from across the country, including right here in Indy.

"The drummers, oh my gosh they were fantastic," Brown said.

The Circle City Classic showcases historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Kevin Smith has gone to the parade for 20 years. He said it's a good example for the kids.

"I think it's very important. The future is bright and it's as bright as you make it. Just seeing other potential and different avenues to succeed, there's no reason to fail," Brown said.

It's also good for the city.

"It brings out not just African Americans. It brings out the whole community," Brown said.

This year, football was back. The Circle City Classic resumed its annual HBCU Football Game tradition after only having a battle of the bands last year.

"I think it's great. It gives us a chance to see new talent and upcoming stars. So, I think it's good for young people to see they can be whatever they want," Smith said.

Some fans said the Classic is about more than a football game.

"It shows the culture of HBCU's. It's a place of unity and community for people of color, Black people specifically. It exposes young people to the college atmosphere and college culture. I think that fun part grips people in so they can get into the academics ," said Maleigha Williams.