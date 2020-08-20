Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches 'Cinnadust' seasoning blend

The topping for popcorn, coffee, ice cream, cookies and cake "cerealously" drops Sept. 1.

COLORADO, USA — Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal's new seasoning blend is set to be released Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The new Cinnadust seasoning blend will be sold exclusively available at Sam's Clubs across the country.

Cinnadust features the cinnamon-sugar blend of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors, according to the product's manufactures. The flavors inside Cinnadust combine to create the "unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal."

Cinnadust is recommended for popcorn, coffee, ice cream, cookies and cake.

Earlier this year, General Mills partnered with Nestle to create Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN