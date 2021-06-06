Cicero man killed in motorcycle crash in Noblesville

The crash occurred Saturday night at the intersection of 146th Street and Boden Road in Noblesville.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Cicero man was killed Saturday night in a crash between his motorcycle and and an SUV on 146th Street and Boden Road near Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Police say shortly before 9:15 p.m., Matthew D. Cooper, 37, of Cicero, was heading south on Boden Road on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when Deborah A. Dunn, 65, of Noblesville turned left onto 146th Street and into the bike's path. Cooper and his passenger, 29-year-old Mya D. Cooper, also from Cicero, were thrown from the bike when it collided with Dunn's Chevy Equinox.

Matthew Cooper was taken to IU Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Noblesville Police said Mya Cooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where police said she was in stable condition.

Dunn was not hurt.

The intersection was closed until 12:41 a.m. Sunday as crash investigators collected information.