Church had already returned to virtual services ahead of new Marion County restrictions

Church capacity will be soon be scaled back to 75 percent in Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — “The Bible tells us to watch and pray,” said True Victory Church of God in Christ Pastor Anthony Moreland.

And that’s just what Moreland has done during the COVID-19 pandemic, pray with his congregation and watch to see what Indiana’s coronavirus numbers are doing.

When the state restricted church attendance months ago, True Victory went virtual.

“I said 'the best thing to do, let’s play this thing safe and yet enjoy the worship together on Zoom,’” he said.

For months, that’s what church members did.

“We went back when the numbers went down,” said Moreland. He continued to host a virtual church service for people who wanted to stay home.

“We want to make sure we keep things safe for everyone,” said Moreland.

That’s why two weeks ago, the church went back to all virtual services. They did so ahead of the state’s announcement that church gatherings were contributing to the number of COVID-19 cases.

“Of the top four contact-tracing events that we have, there is a spike every week on Sunday related to church events,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

Churches are exempt from recent restrictions announced by the state, but in Marion County, church capacity is being scaled back to 75 percent.

“I’ve seen so many examples of church leadership who have a plan in place,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said recently.

A plan is exactly what Pastor Moreland had for his church. He’s not just looking out for members' spiritual lives, coronavirus has him watching out for their health too.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaning towards the safe side of things,” said Moreland.