Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala at Colts Complex raises $1.7 million for Indiana cancer research

INDIANAPOLIS — More than $1.7 million dollars was raised Friday for cancer research at the 2023 Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala, held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The event, hosted by the Indianapolis Colts, team owner Jim Irsay and former coach Chuck Pagano, supports research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Friday's fundraising increased total giving from the event to nearly $14 million over 11 years.

The Chuckstrong movement was inspired by Chuck Pagano, at the time the head coach of the Colts, when he was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2012. Pagano resumed coaching about three months later and remains cancer free more than a decade later.

Last night’s Chuckstrong Gala raised nearly $2 MILLION for cancer research @IUCancerCenter!! Thanks to the crowd for their generosity. And kudos to TINA PAGANO, answering my tough trivia questions in the clutch!! 😁👍🙏#Chuckstrong pic.twitter.com/EN5OqhlrAT — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 22, 2023

“We are proud of our continued partnership with the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer of the and chair of the cancer center’s development board. “We know the powerful impact that cancer research holds, and we are honored to play a role in helping to raise funds for the world-class researchers at IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.”