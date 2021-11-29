Christmas tree farms trying to keep up with demand during shortage

The Watts Christmas Tree Farm in Zionsville has only about 600 trees available instead of their normal 1,000.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You might have a tough time finding that perfect Christmas tree this year or you may be paying a little more for it.

That's because there's a Christmas tree shortage which may make it harder for you to get your hands on that perfect tree this year.

Dave Watts owns Watts Christmas Tree Farm located at Traders Point Creamery. Normally, they have 1,000 trees. This year they only have about 600 available. He said he's never seen anything like it.

"Like everybody else, we are feeling it. I've had shortages before, maybe a hundred trees, but this time I'm about 300 down," said Watts.

The Christmas tree shortage has even impacted the height of the trees available.

"I normally have very large trees. I had to limit that to get what I could in, so all the big trees are sold out," said Watts.

He said the shortage could be from a variety of reasons.

"You have the glut, so they don't grow any plants, so then you have a shortage of supply, which is naturally there. It could be disease and then the drought," said Watts.

Because of industry-wide price increases, Watts had to increase his prices. But he said that hasn't disrupted the demand. Business is booming.

"People I think are getting the message. They are coming out really early in droves and trying to get that tree," said Watts.

Customers said that's because it's not just about the tree. It's about the memories they make surrounding the tree.

"I think everybody is really excited just to celebrate, maybe even more so than normal years," said customer Ryan Sauer.

"Especially with the pandemic having messed everything up, I think it's important to support the family-owned businesses. You could always go to Costco and Home Depot, but it's not as fun," said customer Monica Rice.

Watts said he's already planning for next Christmas.

"I'm going to scout some trees this summer. Go up to Michigan and Wisconsin and whatnot and go and find some suppliers," said Watts.

Watts Christmas Tree Farm is open at Traders Point Creamery Monday through Sunday: