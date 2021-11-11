Christmas season comes to state fairgrounds with annual Gift & Hobby Show

Organizers say with supply chain issues affecting commerce, the show makes for easy Christmas shopping.

INDIANAPOLIS — A staple of the holiday season in Indianapolis is underway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Christmas Gift & Hobby Show features 375 vendors selling one-of-a-kind items from baked goods to toys, clothes and things for your pets. The show opened Wednesday and runs through the weekend.

Organizers say it makes for easy Christmas shopping.

"People need to expect to see anything and everything you need for Christmas. You don't have to worry about shipping, it's here, you pick it up, you wrap it and you put it under the tree," said Laura Groninger.

Children can also meet with Santa Claus and Karolyn Grimes, best known for her role as Zuzu Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life," will be at the show with her new cookbook.

Tickets are $13 for everyone 13 years of age and older, but you can save $2 if you buy your ticket online.