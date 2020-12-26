Christmas morning crash injures state trooper

It happened on I-80/94 at Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a trooper assisting at a crash scene was injured Friday when his squad car was struck by an SUV.

It happened around 8:14 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road (Interstate 80-94) at Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond, where troopers were investigating a Christmas morning crash.

Trooper Davonne Barlow was parked on the highway's left shoulder, providing lighting support to warn approaching motorists of the crash. ISP said a preliminary investigation indicates "a black 2001 BMW swerved as it approached the scene. The driver, Willie J. Whithead, 30, from Green Bay, WI, lost control of his vehicle and struck the trooper's 2013 Dodge Charger."

ISP said both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatments of injuries that were called non-life-threatening.

Barlow was treated and released and is recovering at home.