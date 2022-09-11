Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to fairgrounds for 73rd year

The five-day event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center – West Pavilion.

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the fairgrounds this week, marking its 73rd year.

This festive marketplace features more than 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage and even pictures with Santa.

It’s open Wednesday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Pole Express

Ride the miniature rails of the North Pole Express Train into a winter wonderland! This feature from landscape architect Bill Brown offers show attendees the chance to watch the miniature train make its way through darkened tunnels and over snow-capped mountains on its journey to the North Pole.

Take a Pic with Pixie Gypsy

Don’t miss the chance to see the Pixie Gypsy — a fully-remodeled 16' 1971 Pixie Piker camper turned into a mobile photo booth! Come see Pixie Gypsy all decked out for Christmas, and snap pics with your friends and family!

Cherie’s Favorite Finds

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, is known for sharing freebies and strategies for everyday savings along with inspiration for those pursuing a debt-free life. Cherie has appeared on WTHR-TV as a savings expert, and she’s been featured in “The Wall Street Journal” and on Yahoo Finance. Cherie is selecting her favorite finds from this year’s Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. Stay tuned for the must-have gifts she picks from the show!

Hero Day - Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 11 is Hero Day at the show in honor of Veterans Day.

All veterans and active-duty military get free admission for the day and free parking at the fairgrounds with a valid ID.

Check Your Coat and Lend a Hand

Special Olympics Indiana - Marion County will have volunteers to check coats and packages while people shop the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. All donations and proceeds at the coat check station go to helping the nonprofit organization with its training and programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities around the world!

Special Olympics “Cover the Cruiser”

Come “Cover the Cruiser” at this year’s Christmas Gift + Hobby Show, and support Special Olympics Indiana. Donate to help Indiana State Troopers raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics — and you’ll get to add your name to the cruiser!

Get a ticket

Tickets are $14. Seniors are $10. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Use promo code "WTHR" to receive $4 off admission.