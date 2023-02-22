Christ Church Cathedral offering "Ashes to Go" experience at 4 Indy locations

Ashes will be available at three of the locations beginning at 7:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral is expanding its annual "Ashes to Go" experience to four Indianapolis locations for Ash Wednesday.

Ashes will be available for all who want them at these four locations:

Near Mama Ines Mexican Bakery (2001 W. Washington St.): 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Indiana Statehouse (Ohio Street entrance): 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Indianapolis City-County Building: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

On the Christ Church Cathedral Lawn (125 Monument Circle): 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.