Chip & Jo are back! New season of 'Fixer Upper' coming to Magnolia Network in 2021

WACO, Texas — After five seasons on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines said goodbye to fans of their hit show "Fixer Upper."

But, now they're back!

On Tuesday, the crafty couple announced the popular series would be returning on the Magnolia Network in 2021.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of 'Fixer Upper,' we really believed it was a chapter closed," Chip said in a statement. "A bittersweet ending to a season of our lives that we couldn’t have been more grateful for. In that moment, the future was a little uncertain, but Jo and I were sure of a few things. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. And these past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects that we’ve both been passionate about, including a few really special ones that we can’t wait for you to watch unfold on the network when it launches."

The show is currently in the process of casting for season six. To qualify, you must be a current homeowner in Waco or in the final stages of closing on a home within 30 miles of Waco.

To be eligible, the homeowner(s) must:

Be 21 years of age or older;

Have a $50,000 minimum renovation budget;

"Be willing to turn over complete design control of the project to Chip and Joanna, their design and construction teams and Magnolia Network; and

Be able to start renovation in the fall of 2020 and vacate the property for the duration of the renovation

If you believe you meet the guidelines listed above, please send an email to casting@magnolia.com.

"We’re gearing up to start filming again, and I’ll be honest, Jo and I feel like a couple of kids trying our best to keep down a few butterflies," said Chip. "But we are mostly just giddy about getting the band back together again so we can share the story of these families and their homes with you. So, what do you say, are you ready to see our next fixer upper?"

In 2018, the dynamic duo released their own line of home decor in Target stores nationwide. You can also purchase items inspired by their Central Texas taste on their website.