Investigation underway after 3-year-old's body pulled from White County creek

Crews responded to the area of North Crab Apple Loop in Monon, Indiana, around 5 p.m. Friday.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a 2-year-old boy's body was pulled from a creek in White County.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the White County Communications Center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child who had been pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in Monon.

Responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the child, who was transported to IU White County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.