x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Investigation underway after 3-year-old's body pulled from White County creek

Crews responded to the area of North Crab Apple Loop in Monon, Indiana, around 5 p.m. Friday.
Credit: Indiana Department of Natural Resources
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a 2-year-old boy's body was pulled from a creek in White County.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the White County Communications Center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child who had been pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in Monon.

Responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the child, who was transported to IU White County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The child's cause of the death is pending autopsy results, and the incident remains under investigation by conservation officers.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

IMPD investigates deadly crash on Michigan Road

Before You Leave, Check This Out