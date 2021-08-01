Children's Museum offering free admission for MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will once again offer free admission for visitors on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
This year, visitors will need to reserve a spot in advance to account for COVID-19 restrictions.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be special performances and activities throughout the museum to celebrate Dr. King's life and legacy.
Here are some of the exhibits and performances that will honor King:
- Griot Drum Ensemble Performances: Enjoy energetic and engaging percussion music as the Griot Drum Ensemble performs authentic traditional West African and Diaspora drumming.
- Figures of the Civil Rights Movement: Join storyteller Portia Jackson as she tells tales of courageous children from the Civil Rights Movement.
- Visiting Artist: Visiting Artist Israel Solomon demonstrates how he uses color, shape, and creativity to tell stories. Practice your own skills alongside him.
- NCAA Final Four Fan Jam: See the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy and receive free tournament swag while supplies last.
- Up Close and Personal: Learn about women changing the world in Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience. Join us to get up close and personal with some extremely inspirational female role models.
- WAVES of positive change: Discover how courageous youths used the power of Words, Actions, Voices, and Education in "The Power of Children" exhibit.
- Ruby Sound and Light Show: Witness how Ruby Bridges faced the unimaginable in a five-minute film that showcases aspects of her story in The Power of Children exhibit area.
Visitors can reserve a spot online at childrensmuseum.org or by calling 317-334-4000.