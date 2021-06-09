Children's Museum of Indianapolis updates mask policy

The world's largest children's museum is no longer requiring masks for vaccinated visitors but is encouraging everyone to wear a mask to set a positive example.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis updated its mask policy Wednesday morning.

The world's largest children's museum will no longer require masks in outdoor spaces, which includes the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

Unvaccinated visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear masks while indoors. Vaccinated visitors can choose not to wear a mask, but the museum encourages everyone to wear a mask to set a positive example since children under 12 years old can't be vaccinated yet.

The staff will continue wearing masks while indoors.

The Children’s Museum said it will not ask each person's vaccination status, so it is relying on visitors to make the right decision.

Click here to see the museum's plan to bring back most of its hands-on experiences over the next three weeks.

The City-County Council voted Monday evening to lift Marion County's mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated.

The approval means Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear face masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it. Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.