Children's Museum to limit adult riders on historic carousel

Starting Jan. 31, adults will not be allowed to ride on the animals on the 106-year-old carousel at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Time is running out for adults to ride the animals on the historic carousel at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

The museum announced Wednesday that starting Jan. 31, only children ages 17 and under will be able to ride the animals on the carousel, which gave its first rides in 1917 at what is now Broad Ripple Park.

Grownups will still be allowed to sit on the carousel's benches or stand beside their child at no cost, but riding on the animals, which were salvaged from the original carousel, will be prohibited.

The museum said the decision was made to help preserve the carousel, which has been designated a National Historic Landmark.