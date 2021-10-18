Calling all kids! Children's Museum looking for toy testers for Friday event

The annual Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — With just over two months left until Christmas, kids across Indiana are no doubt starting to work on their holiday wish lists.

If they need some help, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is offering children a chance to try out some of the toys they may include on their list to Santa Claus.

A panel of toy and education experts at the museum have selected 15 toys for kids to play with at the museum, then vote on their favorites. It's part of the annual Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved event at the museum.

The two-hour event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon. The top five toys as voted by the young toy testers will be announced later in the day.

The winning toys, which The Children's Museum said also have educational value, will be available in the museum's gift shop and on the museum's website after the voting.

The toy testing event is free with general admission. The museum reminds guests that visitors age 2 and over are required to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose, regardless of vaccination status.