Children's Museum offering free admission Sunday

The museum is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta de la Familia on Sunday, Sept. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special event and giving visitors the opportunity to check it out for free.

The museum is celebrating Latin American culture with Fiesta de la Familia on Sunday, Sept. 26. The celebration will go from 10 a.m. until 5 pm., and admission is free for everyone.

Visitors will be able to check out art from Latin American countries, learn about the country, and watch a demonstration before taking home an activity kit to make the art at home.

There will also be stops to try Mexican paper flower folding, create Guatemalan worry dolls, and design folk art like the Kuna people on the San Blas Islands.

Zelaya Mariachi Band and Pavel and Direct Contact will also play live music during the event.

The Riley Children's Health Sports Legends experience will have bilingual opportunities:

USA Track and Field presents its RunJumpThrow program to get kids and families professional instruction, including a certified USATF Level 2 coach, to develop their skills in a variety of areas including agility, track fundamentals, throwing, relay races and hurdles.

The Positive Coaching Alliance brings to the museum its Second-Goal Parent coaching workshops. During these workshops, parents are encouraged to learn to let coaches and athletes worry about the final game score while parents focus on teaching positive life lessons their children will take away from sports.

The museum will also have health care providers on hand from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to give flu vaccines to visitors age 6 months and older.

Although the event is free, reservations are required to maintain the museum's limited capacity. To reserve free tickets, click here or call 317-334-4000.