Children's Museum hosts fiesta celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Attendees had the opportunity to get free flu shots while enjoying the music, crafts, and colors of Latin American culture.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community members enjoyed free admission to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis Sunday to take part in a special event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Families flocked to the museum for Fiesta de la Familia, an event highlighting the music, crafts, and colors of Latin American culture.

Kids folded their own traditional paper flowers and created their own worry dolls, which, according to folklore, will remove worries when placed under a pillow.

Families also learned about the Kuna people on the San Blas Islands and their colorful textile folk art. Then designed their own. Plus, there was traditional live music and special bilingual opportunities.

USA Track and Field hosted its RunJumpThrow program and the Positive Coaching Alliance held its Second-Goal Parent® coaching workshops in English and Spanish.