Children's Museum holds fourth annual 'Fiesta de la Familia'

The event, celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, offered activities for children and adults.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis celebrated Latin American culture on Sunday with the fourth annual "Fiesta de la Familia."

On Sept. 24, the museum offered special programming from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as free admission as part of its celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

There were several activities and crafts for kids at the event as well as live music for adults.

The Children's Museum strives to improve the event year after year based on feedback from their guests.

Happy Fiesta de la Familia! We hope all families and visitors had a great time today with free museum admission celebrating Latin American cultures.



Presented by Corteva Agriscience

Supported by GEICO Philanthropic Foundation pic.twitter.com/59fE0vDxnS — The Children's Museum (@TCMIndy) September 24, 2023

"I think we, as a museum, owe it to the community to give them a safe and fun space to celebrate different cultures and explore different cultures," said Lindsey Delorey, the public events coordinator for the Children's Museum. "We even have a new exhibit, 'Sacred Places', that just opened. It's a really great opportunity to further that world culture exploration."