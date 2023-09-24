Children's Museum holds fourth annual 'Fiesta de la Familia'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis celebrated Latin American culture on Sunday with the fourth annual "Fiesta de la Familia."
On Sept. 24, the museum offered special programming from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as free admission as part of its celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
There were several activities and crafts for kids at the event as well as live music for adults.
The Children's Museum strives to improve the event year after year based on feedback from their guests.
"I think we, as a museum, owe it to the community to give them a safe and fun space to celebrate different cultures and explore different cultures," said Lindsey Delorey, the public events coordinator for the Children's Museum. "We even have a new exhibit, 'Sacred Places', that just opened. It's a really great opportunity to further that world culture exploration."
The new 'Sacred Places' exhibit is set to debut at the next 'First Thursday Night' event on Oct. 5 from 4-8 p.m.