Play ball! Children's Museum opens 'boundary breaking' baseball exhibit

"Baseball Boundary Breakers" highlights anyone who brought something different while facing adversity, challenges and stereotypes to play the game they loved.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit focusing on the history of those who shook up the game of baseball opened at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis late last month.

"Baseball Boundary Breakers" highlights anyone who brought something different to the game.

"We explore the legendary stories of players who faced aversity, challenges and stereotypes to play a game that they loved," said the museum's project manager Erica Lacey.

The exhibit features the famous story of Jackie Robinson, who was the first African American to play in the major leagues, but Baseball Boundary Breakers brings guest deeper than that.

"Some players our visitors may know, some players maybe don't have stories they know of," Lacey said. "I think that's one of the important things we've seen as we've opened this exhibit is just the amount of intergenerational conversations. I think every family has some story to tell, whether it's playing baseball in their backyard or probably seeing some of the more notable moments in baseball history."

The exhibit also features signed baseballs from two home run kings, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

"We're telling the story of how Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's long-standing record in terms of number of home runs hit," Lacey said. "We think this exhibit is for people of all ages, for families to come and enjoy together. If you're a fan, you'll find something here that you love. If you don't know much about baseball, then I think you'll also find this interesting."