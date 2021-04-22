Children on bike injured in crash with pickup in Greenfield

The bike struck a moving pickup truck on a side street north of U.S. 40 Wednesday night.

GREENFIELD, Ind — Greenfield police are investigating a crash Wednesday night that injured two children riding a bicycle.

The children, who were not identified by name by Greenfield Police, were 11 and 14 years old. They were taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for treatment Wednesday evening. Police did not provide an update on their conditions in Thursday morning's release about the incident.

Investigators determined the children were riding the same bicycle in an alley in the 100 block of Pratt Street just north of U.S. 40 on the east side of Greenfield. One was sitting on the handlebar as they rode into traffic on Pratt and struck a pickup truck that was traveling north on the street around 7:30 p.m.

The bike struck the back driver’s side fender of the moving pickup.

Police said the pickup's driver, Jacob Peck of Greenfield, stopped and rendered aid to the children before Greenfield Fire Territory medics arrived. Peck is cooperating with the investigation and is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.

Greenfield Police investigators were assisted at the scene by the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team. FACT investigators have taken over the ongoing investigation.