Childcare providers take a stand against budget cuts

More than 7,000 children in Indiana could lose access to child care due to a recent budget cut introduced by Republican lawmakers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Arevietta Drayton works as a daycare provider at L.O.V.E. Your Child's Care on the south side of Indianapolis.

"I love everything about teaching kids. I love the response that I get from them," said Drayton.

Working in childcare comes with a price.

"The wages we are getting paid is very insulting," Drayton said.

Drayton gets $16 per hour and said it isn't enough to make ends meet.

That's why the owner of L.O.V.E. Your Child's Care decided to shut its doors Monday for a day of action - a national "Day Without Child Care" - in hopes of sending lawmakers a message.

"If it wasn’t for us and if it wasn’t for the fact that the child starts right here there would be no doctors, lawyers, pediatricians none of that because it all starts with us early childhood teachers," Drayton said.

Drayton and daycare providers nationwide are urging lawmakers to not only increase pay, but to invest in access to affordable childcare.

According to Indeed, childcare providers make an average of $13 per hour or about $33,000 a year.

Congressional Republicans introduced legislation that cut funding for things like education and childcare.

According to the Biden administration, more than 7,000 children in Indiana could lose access to child care.

Drayton said this would impact many Hoosier parents.

"I can’t go a day without, 'My child is sick. I gotta make sure I find a babysitter because I can’t go a day without work to take care of my child, because I can’t afford it because I’m not getting paid enough.' It’s absolutely ridiculous and it’s nonsense," said Drayton.

Reasons they hope their message on Monday is heard loud and clear.