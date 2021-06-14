Child hit and killed by car in Anderson

Police said the child's mother drove him to a nearby hospital after the accident.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A child died after being hit by a car in Anderson Monday.

Police said a 5-year-old boy was struck in the 700 block of Vineyard Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said a car traveling west on Vineyard Street hit the child.

The boy's mother drove him to nearby Community Hospital where he died.

The driver of the car that struck the boy reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are not releasing the child's name or the names of other parties involved at this time.