Child seriously injured after being hit by truck on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon. Police said the child was hit by a truck on North Rural Street near East Washington Street around 4:30 p.m.
Medics took the child to Riley Hospital for Children.
Police said the truck that hit the child left the scene.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.
