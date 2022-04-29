x
Child seriously injured after being hit by truck on Indy's east side

Police said the child was struck Friday afternoon near Washington and Rural streets.
INDIANAPOLIS — A child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon. Police said the child was hit by a truck on North Rural Street near East Washington Street around 4:30 p.m. 

Medics took the child to Riley Hospital for Children. 

Police said the truck that hit the child left the scene.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

