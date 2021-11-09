Child hit by car while riding bike on east side of Indianapolis

Police say the child was riding a bike near the intersection of English Avenue and South Denny Street when they were hit by a car.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a serious crash after a child was hit by a car while they were riding a bike on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

At around 6 p.m. officers were called to a crash near the intersection of English Avenue and South Denny Street, which is just east of South Sherman Drive.

IMPD said a child riding a bike was hit by a car. Medics took the child to Riley Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to IMPD.

Officers are investigating the crash. At this point, authorities have not confirmed the child's age or given any further information on their identity.