Child killed in 1-car crash in Tippecanoe County

Two other children and three adults were injured in the accident Wednesday, police said.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A child was killed and five other people were injured when a car crashed Wednesday afternoon in Tippecanoe County.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Old State Road 25 North, which is northeast of Lafayette.

The vehicle, which had been going south, "veered left of center and off of the roadway. The vehicle overturned, ejected several occupants from the vehicle," authorities said.

One person, who police said was a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An air ambulance took two adults to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Two other children and an adult were being treated at local hospitals.

It's not know what caused the vehicle to crash. The coroner's office will release the name of the victim.