Child taken to Riley after hit-and-run on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a vehicle struck a child on the city's west side Tuesday morning and left the scene.

Police said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road.

According to police, the child, who police described as a "young adult," was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Police have not sharing information on the suspect or suspect's vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.