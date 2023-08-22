x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2-year-old Elkhart boy dead after being hit by SUV at Michigan state park

Police say a Jeep was driving through the park when the toddler ran in front of it.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

HOLLAND, Michigan — A child has died after being hit by a car at Holland State Park Tuesday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The boy, a 2-year-old from Elkhart, Indiana, was hit around 7:03 p.m. Bystanders tried to attempt lifesaving measures, and first responders took over from there.

He was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a Jeep SUV was driving through the park when the child ran in front of it. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Batavia, Ohio, was uninjured. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

    

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Fight over teacher pay continues

Before You Leave, Check This Out