HOLLAND, Michigan — A child has died after being hit by a car at Holland State Park Tuesday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirms.
The boy, a 2-year-old from Elkhart, Indiana, was hit around 7:03 p.m. Bystanders tried to attempt lifesaving measures, and first responders took over from there.
He was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police say a Jeep SUV was driving through the park when the child ran in front of it. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Batavia, Ohio, was uninjured.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.
