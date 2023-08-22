Police say a Jeep was driving through the park when the toddler ran in front of it.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A child has died after being hit by a car at Holland State Park Tuesday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The boy, a 2-year-old from Elkhart, Indiana, was hit around 7:03 p.m. Bystanders tried to attempt lifesaving measures, and first responders took over from there.

He was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a Jeep SUV was driving through the park when the child ran in front of it. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Batavia, Ohio, was uninjured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.