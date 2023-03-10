Child hit by school bus in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A child is recovering after being hit by a school bus in Brown County.
The Brown County Sheriff's Department said they were notified around 4:30 p.m. Thursday of an accident that had previously occurred on Four Mile Ridge Road.
The accident involved a Brown County Schools bus that hit a child after exiting the bus.
The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but then later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
The Brown County School Corporation said the driver of the bus has been removed from the route pending further investigation.
The sheriff's department said the bus driver voluntarily submitted to an alcohol draw blood test.