Child hit by school bus in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A child is recovering after being hit by a school bus in Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff's Department said they were notified around 4:30 p.m. Thursday of an accident that had previously occurred on Four Mile Ridge Road.

The accident involved a Brown County Schools bus that hit a child after exiting the bus.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but then later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

The Brown County School Corporation said the driver of the bus has been removed from the route pending further investigation.