NTSB: 13-year-old was driving truck that struck van in West Texas, killing 9

Six New Mexico college students were killed in the crash along with their golf coach.

TEXAS, USA — A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact.

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said a 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law.

They have been identified as:

Tyler James, 26, from Hobbs, New Mexcio (head coach)

Maurico Sanchez, 19, from Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, from Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, from Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21, from Fort Stockton, Texas

Laci Stone, 18, from Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, from Portugal

The 13-year-old and his passenger, a 38-year-old man identified as Henrich Siemens, also died in the crash.