Child dies at aquatic center in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers are investigating after the body of a child was pulled from a Princeton Aquatic Center pool in Gibson County.
Police got a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a juvenile found unresponsive in a pool.
EMS arrived and starting working on the child and rushed them to the hospital. Unfortunately, the child did not survive.
Conservation officers are still investigating the death and waiting on autopsy results.
