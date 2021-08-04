Child dies at aquatic center in Gibson County

Conservation officers are still investigating the death and waiting on autopsy results.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers are investigating after the body of a child was pulled from a Princeton Aquatic Center pool in Gibson County.

Police got a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a juvenile found unresponsive in a pool.

EMS arrived and starting working on the child and rushed them to the hospital. Unfortunately, the child did not survive.

