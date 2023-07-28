Child dead after drowning at Beaver Point Campground

The child was pulled from the water around 7:52 p.m. on Thursday, and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — A child who went missing underwater at a campground in north central Indiana died on Thursday, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday around 7:03 p.m., the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a juvenile who was missing in the water at the Beaver Point Campground in Windfall.

Around 7:11 pm, deputies arrived and divers reportedly entered the water to search for the child.

The Dive Team arrived and begin searching the water as well, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office. A diver located the child around 7:52 p.m.

The child was brought to shore and CPR was started. Medical personnel from Community Howard Regional Health and Greentown Fire Rescue began providing medical assistance.

After being transported to Community Howard Regional Health, the child was later pronounced deceased.