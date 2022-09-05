Child care worker 'day of action' calls for better wages, more equitable system

The demonstration was intended to bring attention to what they call a crisis in the child care system.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, hundreds of day care providers across the country closed their doors and went on strike for the day.

They're trying to bring attention to what they call a crisis in the child care system.

13News spoke with an Indianapolis provider who took part in the "day of action" who said child care workers are underpaid and undervalued, and that COVID-19 made things even worse.

"We need the federal government to step up and make sure every single child in this country has access to quality child care, and you can't do that on $13.22 an hour," said Kelly Dawn Jones, owner of L.O.V.E Your Child's Care.

Day care owners say it's hard to hire quality staff because wages are low, and those who do care for kids can't make ends meet.

Monday's demonstrations called for an equitable system for children of all backgrounds, affordable care for families and living wages for employees.