'We have fed him lunch but he's ready to be home': Chick-fil-A Avon searching for owner of lost teddy bear

According to the restaurant, the stuffed animal was found in the playground.

AVON, Ind. — A teddy bear is lost and needs help finding its home.

On Wednesday, July 6, shortly after 11:45 a.m., Chick-fil-A Avon shared a photo on Facebook of a teddy bear that had been left in its playground.

"We have fed him lunch but he's ready to be home," the post reads, as the teddy bear sits next to chicken strips, waffle fries, dipping sauce and a drink.

The restaurant said the teddy bear's owner is asked to see one of the managers on duty to be reunited with the stuffed animal.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, someone commented and asked if the teddy bear had been rescued yet, to which Chick-fil-A Avon responded, "He is still hanging out in the office. We'll keep him safe!"

As of Friday morning, the Facebook post has been shared more than 500 times.

Chick-fil-A in Avon is located at 10791 E. U.S. Highway 36, near South Raceway Road.

