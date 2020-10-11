Chief: De-escalation training aimed at resolving potentially dangerous situations in a peaceful manner

Techniques police officers can use to avoid potentially violent confrontation is part of training underway this week in Boone County, according to our newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter.
Zionsville Police Department officers are participating in programs on de-escalation, training which shows non-violent methods to resolve conflict.
Officers are also receiving training in REACH (Resources, Evaluating, Assisting in Community Health).
“The Zionsville Police Department is committed to professionalism and ensuring officers receive the most contemporary instruction in techniques to resolve situations without the use of force,” said Chief Michael Spears. “The de-escalation instructor training helps officers be better prepared to serve our community and increase safety for all. Police officers from other agencies within and outside of Indiana are scheduled to attend this training. I am extremely proud of our police department as we facilitate this valuable training and help lead the way to resolving potentially dangerous situations in a peaceful manner.”
Four Zionsville officers will complete the two-day training and then present it to the rest of the department.
In addition to de-escalation concepts, officers will learn techniques for assessing and assisting in a mental-health crisis.