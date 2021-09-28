Chick-fil-A celebrates opening of new Greenwood location with surprise for local heroes

Chick-fil-A North Greenwood will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Indianapolis with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is celebrating a new restaurant opening in Greenwood by surprising 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The new restaurant, located at 2020 E. County Line Road, will open on Thursday, Sept. 30, and it'll be run by a Greenwood man who has been working for the popular fast food chain since 1992.

Rick Johnson and his wife have lived in Greenwood for 25 years. In 2002, Johnson became the operator of Chick-fil-A Greenwood on State Road 135, and the company said his career has long been a family affair. He often works alongside his wife, daughter and son. Now, Johnson will be taking over as owner and operator of Chick-fil-A North Greenwood.

The new location will create about 140 full- and part-time jobs. Plus, to celebrate the grand opening, Chick-fil-A is doing something special for the community.

Chick-fil-A North Greenwood will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Indianapolis with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The company said it also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Indianapolis area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Johnson said he's excited for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Indianapolis area.